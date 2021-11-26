Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $772,000 Investment in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,821 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 10.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,775 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 83,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 34,779 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.3% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,111,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,120,143 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $6.88 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $220.36 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

