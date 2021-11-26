Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,380.90

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,380.90 ($31.11) and traded as high as GBX 2,745 ($35.86). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,670 ($34.88), with a volume of 7,645 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,567 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,385.23. The firm has a market cap of £422.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total transaction of £22,049.28 ($28,807.53). Also, insider Ben Thorpe sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of £2,363.89 ($3,088.44), for a total transaction of £4,994,899.57 ($6,525,868.26). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,971 shares of company stock worth $884,038,885.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.