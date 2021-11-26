Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Manhattan Scientifics shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 212,486 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHTX)

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The firm operates as a technology incubator that seeks to acquire, develop and commercialize life-enhancing technologies in various fields. It also focuses on identifying emerging technologies through strategic alliances with scientific laboratories, educational institutions, scientists and leaders in industry and government.

