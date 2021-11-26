Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.14. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $33.14, with a volume of 352 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDL. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

