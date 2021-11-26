DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $243.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of -283.10 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

