Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 669 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $373.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.30.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

