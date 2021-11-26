Berkshire Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.2% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist reduced their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,815,813 shares of company stock worth $631,347,024 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $341.06 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.29. The company has a market capitalization of $948.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.