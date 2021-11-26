Analysts Set Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Target Price at $230.67

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.67.

KNSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,996,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 153,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 68,375 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $214.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.31 and a 200-day moving average of $173.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

