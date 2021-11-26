AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) Stock Position Cut by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AMMO were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POWW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in AMMO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in AMMO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AMMO by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMMO by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in AMMO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on POWW. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWW stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. AMMO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. The company has a market cap of $718.31 million, a PE ratio of -312.00 and a beta of -0.59.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. AMMO had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

