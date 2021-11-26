Insider Selling: Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA) Senior Officer Sells C$17,600.00 in Stock

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA) Senior Officer Steve Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total value of C$17,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,948,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,714,580.56.

Nubeva Technologies stock opened at C$0.82 on Friday. Nubeva Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.69 million and a P/E ratio of -37.27.

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software-as-a-service software and services that enable enterprises to run cybersecurity in the cloud in North America. It offers Nubeva Prisms SSL/TLS decryption solution that decrypts cloud traffic and enables security teams to monitor network traffic and data in motion for threats; Netflow/IPFIX network protocols designed to collect IP traffic information enabling enterprises to determine the source and destination of traffic and to analyze traffic to identify the cause of congestion or to detect intrusion; and Nubeva Prisms Services Processor, a cloud-native packet processor.

