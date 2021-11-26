Insider Selling: Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA) Senior Officer Sells C$17,600.00 in Stock

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA) Senior Officer Steve Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total value of C$17,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,948,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,714,580.56.
Nubeva Technologies stock opened at C$0.82 on Friday. Nubeva Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.69 million and a P/E ratio of -37.27.
About Nubeva Technologies
Featured Story: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.