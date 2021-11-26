PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) VP Sells $13,665.42 in Stock

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) VP Glen Burkhardt sold 5,766 shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $13,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PHAS stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $113.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.63. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $5.83.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

PHAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

