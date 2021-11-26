Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) CFO Christina L. Maier Sells 1,209 Shares

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) CFO Christina L. Maier sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $16,091.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $11.35 on Friday. Carver Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 14.36% and a negative net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 5,577.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 147,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

