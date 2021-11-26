State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 507 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $179.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.16 and a twelve month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.33.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

