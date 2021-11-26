IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after buying an additional 1,919,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,706 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $345,013,000 after buying an additional 1,066,826 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $120,971,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $541,146,000 after buying an additional 639,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $190.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $98.59 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.43%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

