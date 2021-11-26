NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

