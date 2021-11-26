FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 6,900 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DM. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 22.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DM opened at $6.82 on Friday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

