AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,598 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AFC Gamma were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFCG has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG).

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.