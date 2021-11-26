IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.37.

NYSE:FL opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.