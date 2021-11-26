Virtu Financial LLC Invests $75,000 in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metacrine by 65.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 160,809 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the second quarter worth $304,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its position in shares of Metacrine by 187.2% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 43,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Metacrine by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Metacrine by 13,749.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares during the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MTCR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Metacrine from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund Venbio sold 540,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $805,593.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Metacrine stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. Metacrine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

