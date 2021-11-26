Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,179 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $5.50 on Friday. Wilhelmina International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36.

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

