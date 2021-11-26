Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 39,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 625,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 337,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VGZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Vista Gold from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Vista Gold from $1.93 to $2.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ opened at $0.73 on Friday. Vista Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

