Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 6,954 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AXT were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 58.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTI stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 2.19.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $34.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on AXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, October 25th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

