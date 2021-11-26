Virtu Financial LLC Sells 15,285 Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,285 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in VirnetX by 171.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in VirnetX by 24.4% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 412,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 81,030 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in VirnetX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 108,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in VirnetX in the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in VirnetX by 18.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VHC opened at $2.82 on Friday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VirnetX Profile

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

