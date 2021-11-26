Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stake Raised by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Golden Minerals were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AUMN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 346,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Golden Minerals from $1.03 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AUMN opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.30.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

