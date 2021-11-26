Virtu Financial LLC Sells 152,128 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152,128 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after buying an additional 3,544,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,458 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,337,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,735,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 503,938 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Uranium Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,134,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 184,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 2.26.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

