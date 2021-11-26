IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 24.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total value of $196,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,344 shares of company stock worth $1,274,916 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.09.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $208.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.06.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

