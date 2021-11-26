Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,868 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Bridgeline Digital by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 358,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200,570 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bridgeline Digital by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Bridgeline Digital Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

