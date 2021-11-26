Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $392.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $261.38 and a one year high of $407.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $378.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.50.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $709,492 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

