Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Position Boosted by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after buying an additional 2,249,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,727,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,040,000 after buying an additional 1,479,584 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,780.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,457,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,660 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,270,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,796,000 after purchasing an additional 66,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,869,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.