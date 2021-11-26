Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes $307,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 569 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Intuit by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,191 shares of company stock worth $49,736,475 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $684.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $590.11 and a 200-day moving average of $531.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $193.69 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.01 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

