Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires New Shares in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Shares of RYAN opened at $39.97 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.80.
Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ryan Specialty Group
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
