Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires New Shares in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of RYAN opened at $39.97 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.80.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

