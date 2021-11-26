Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,120,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $543,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 198.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 70,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $144.61 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $115.36 and a 12-month high of $145.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

