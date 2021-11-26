CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $209,000 in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter worth about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total value of $595,819.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,537 shares of company stock worth $2,945,046 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,814.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,807.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,870.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.55. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 20.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CABO. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,149.57.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.