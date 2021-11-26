Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires Shares of 10,000 IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMCC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,073,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 152,564 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,342,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 409,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 38,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IM Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth $25,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IM Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of IM Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of IM Cannabis from C$10.25 to C$9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of IM Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

IMCC stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. IM Cannabis Corp. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

