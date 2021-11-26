Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 89,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 70,798 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,868,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,315,000.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

