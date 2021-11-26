1,260 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at $1,681,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Etsy by 116.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Etsy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY opened at $296.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 87.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.51 and a 12-month high of $301.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

In other Etsy news, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total transaction of $14,847,465.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,384 shares of company stock worth $58,134,103 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.