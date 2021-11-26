Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 360 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $126.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.99 and a 52-week high of $128.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.49 and a 200-day moving average of $123.54.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

