Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Makes New $386,000 Investment in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,448,000 after acquiring an additional 486,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,525,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,235,000 after buying an additional 121,224 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,402,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,599,000 after buying an additional 352,823 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after buying an additional 642,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,993,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,593,000 after buying an additional 213,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $640,334.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,676,327. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.55.

GH opened at $107.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $91.19 and a one year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

