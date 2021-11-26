Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMD opened at $157.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $161.88.
In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $4,032,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,409 shares of company stock worth $55,660,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
