Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

PSX opened at $73.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $60.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.