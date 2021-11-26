Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $646.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.14. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $669.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $15,875,896. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.