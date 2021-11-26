GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.320-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.860 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GoPro from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

GPRO opened at $10.49 on Friday. GoPro has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.08.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $45,119.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,509 shares of company stock worth $3,866,383. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after buying an additional 238,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in GoPro by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

