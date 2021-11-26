Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Amundi purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,167,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,078 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,442,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,651,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,401 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,325,020 shares of company stock valued at $145,155,979 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

