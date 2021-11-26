Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $368,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,749,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3,847.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,550 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $83.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.77.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

