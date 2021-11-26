Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.00

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.00 and traded as high as $40.26. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 40,267,106 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,821.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at $29,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

