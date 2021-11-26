19,644 Shares in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,429,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Chindata Group by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,875,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Chindata Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,275,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,157 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Chindata Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,777,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

CD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

CD opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 138.57 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

