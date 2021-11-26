EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF) were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 6,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 68,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EG Acquisition stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.53% of EG Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

EG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

