Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) CTO Michael Aaron Leabman Buys 7,000 Shares

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) CTO Michael Aaron Leabman bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Aaron Leabman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Michael Aaron Leabman purchased 2,100 shares of Movano stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $8,106.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Michael Aaron Leabman purchased 1,500 shares of Movano stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,250.00.

MOVE opened at $3.67 on Friday. Movano Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Movano in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movano in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movano in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movano in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Movano in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Movano Company Profile

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

