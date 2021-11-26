POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) Trading 76.3% Higher

POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY)’s stock price traded up 76.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 0.12 and last traded at 0.12. 92,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 237,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.07.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.04.

POSTD Merchant Banque Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMBY)

POSTD Merchant Banque operates as a non-depository financial institution that offers institutional debt or equity for clients in the private markets in the United States. The company provides corporate finance advisory services. Its services include project financing, credit enhancement, digital banking services, tokenization services, digital exchange services, bank vaulting services, restructuring/debt advisory/mergers and acquisitions, and echecks.

