FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Grows Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Shopify were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 34.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.78.

SHOP opened at $1,628.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,476.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1,437.57. The stock has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $975.00 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.